Ride-sharing mart just got tougher

As the call for more public transportation modes continuously grows, a new ride-sharing platform has entered the market.

Transport company UTOL unveiled its mobile application at the Palacio de Maynila on 8 May 2024. UTOL stands for Unified Transport Operations League.

The name also plays on the colloquial term meaning “brother” or “sister.”

UTOL is an all-Filipino company that aims to “strike a balance” in addressing the needs of the riding public and TNVS owners and operators.

Focus on drivers’ needs

The company said it will focus on the needs of its drivers, which the current industry often lacks.

“We will focus on supporting our vehicle drivers. This is one of the aspects of the industry that aren’t being focused upon by other transport network companies,” UTOL CEO and chairman of the board Roland Maningas said.

“For example, if our drivers need immediate access to UTOL due to emergencies for any reason, we have a team ready to respond to their request,” he added.

Apart from Maningas, the top executives of UTOL include Rosalie Del Rosario Maningas serving as general manager, and Atty. Orly Ocampo as head of the legal department.

UTOL operates like most ride-hailing companies in the Philippines as it will serve as a Transport Network Company (TNC) which will provide the technology to connect passengers to Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) drivers.

Ocampo said UTOL’s TNVS drivers will receive perks and benefits from the company.

“UTOL will make sure that discounts like PWD, senior citizens and students’ discounts will be shouldered by the company and not the TNVS drivers,” Ocampo added.

As TNVS drivers are also considered self-employed, UTOL said they can apply for government benefits such as the Social Security System, PhilHealth and PAG-IBIG.

The company said it will assist their drivers in applying for government benefits.

Initially in Metro Manila

UTOL’s initial place of operation is Metro Manila but it plans to expand after they perfect their operations.

The company also observed that during special occasions and holidays, especially the Christmas season, only a few TNVS drivers ply the roads, UTOL aims to fill that gap.