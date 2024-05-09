Rabies cases in 2024 decrease by 2%

Rabies cases in 2024 have decreased by two percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

A total of 89 human rabies cases have been reported from 1 January to 16 March.

All rabies victims died, resulting in a 100 percent case fatality rate.

Meanwhile, Soccsksargen reported the higher number of cases with 12 cases, followed by Calabarzon and Bicol Region with 11 cases each.

Eighty-two cases or 92 percent reported a history of dog bites, while five cases, or five percent had a history of cat bites, and the remaining two cases reported a history of bites from other animals.

Among all these cases, only one percent case was reported that the biting animal was fully vaccinated, 40 cases, or 45 percent were reported that the animal was unvaccinated, while the remaining 48 cases, or 54 percent were cases with animals with unknown status.

"Rabies prevention is better from a public health standpoint and more cost-effective if the dogs are vaccinated," DOH Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Albert Domingo said.

"We have here a strong show of advocacy from no less than the Secretary of Agriculture, pointing out the need to fund and implement anti-rabies vaccination for dogs," Domingo added.