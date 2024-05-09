PCO: DOJ’s briefer won’t change Marcos’ position on ICC’s jurisdiction in Phl

The Department of Justice’s legal briefer for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s legal actions on should the International Criminal Court (ICC) ordered the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte is just a “standard procedure,” Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said on Thursday.

In a Viber message to Palace reporters, Garafil said the Department's action doesn't indicate a shift in the President's position; rather a step routine step to ensure the administration is prepared for any scenario.

“The President's stance on the ICC remains clear and consistent,” Garafil said.

“However, it is the duty of the Department of Justice to explore all legal avenues and ensure that the President is fully informed of his options,” Garafil added.

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV recently claimed that numerous police officers are collaborating with the ICC's probe into Duterte's anti-drug campaign. He further mentioned that Duterte could expect an arrest warrant by June of this year.

DOJ also mentioned that the briefer is being conducted "with the understanding that policy frameworks could change."

According to Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano, the briefing will address the potential consequences of the Philippines remaining outside the ICC or rejoining it, along with any legal obligations that may arise.

Clavano made these comments in response to inquiries regarding the potential issuance of an arrest warrant by the ICC related to the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign, as Trillanes said.

However, Marcos has consistently maintained that the Philippines is not under the jurisdiction of the ICC, asserting that the nation possesses a strong and effective legal system and law enforcement.