Payout of senior citizens in Manila to begin next week

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan announced Thursday that the payout of senior citizens' allowance will begin on 13 May.

Lacuna said a memorandum had been issued to all of the city's 896 barangays for the guidance of the barangay chairs and treasurers.

There are about 180,000 senior citizens in Manila.

Each senior citizen receives a monthly financial assistance of P500 from the city.

During the slated payout, each senior citizen will be receiving P2,000 each, covering the months of January to April.

Lacuna said that while the cash aid may not be big, it is meant to help in a small way to defray the costs of maintenance medicines for the elderly.

The schedule of the payout of the allowance for senior citizens may now be viewed on the official Facebook page of the city.