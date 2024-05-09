Pacquiao sis-in-law to join Marcos’ party in 2025

GENERAL Santos City — City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao is most likely to join the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), the political party that catapulted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s to Malacañang in the 2022 National Elections.

In a message to DAILY TRIBUNE, the lady mayor, when asked if she was joining the administration next year, hinted “most probably I will join.”

The sister-in-law of boxing great Manny Pacquiao made the remarks after brother-in-law, Sarangani Provincial Governor Rogelio Pacquiao late last week took an oath as one of the newest members of the administration party.

To recall, just last week, Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao has disclosed that no less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., has extended and committed in giving additional P10 million to the city of General Santos as additional funding for its citywide livelihood programs.