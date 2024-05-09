Over 12K hectares of onion farms armyworm-infested

The Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Thursday that the army infestation, locally referred to as harbas, has affected over 12,000 hectares (Ha) of onion plantations.

The total recorded as of 30 April of this year, as indicated by the Bureau of Plant Industry’s plant health and pest status report, shows that of the 12,137.92-hectare onion farms affected, around 674.10 hectares were totally damaged.

Areas affected include the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Mimaropa, of which Central Luzon was the most affected area, having damaged cultivated lands of 6,980.49 Ha.

The DA attached bureau, however, noted that only 18 Ha were totally damaged, as some 2,797.17 Ha of the partially damaged Ha were treated.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley had the highest losses, with 612.40 Ha of totally damaged areas, followed by the Ilocos Region with 43.80 Ha.

For Mimaropa, 871.60 Ha of partial damage was recorded.

Hence, DA-assured interventions, including pest management activities like the provision of technical assistance, pheromone lures, biological control agents, biopesticides, and synthetic pesticides to control the pest, are implemented in coordination with local government units to ensure farmers' productivity amid the pest challenge.

In January, the DA implemented an importation ban on onions until May, which may be extended to July, depending on whether its domestic harvest is sufficient to meet local demands.

On Wednesday, the agency said they were considering extending the import ban or lowering the import volume due to the sizeable yield this harvest season.

According to the DA’s latest price watch, the local red onion retail price in major wet markets in Metro Manila is P70 to P140 per kilo, while the local white onion is P60 to P130 per kilo, and the imported white onion is P100 per kilo.

Prices for imported red onions are unavailable.