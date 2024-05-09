Only the best for mom
It’s always the same old quandary: what do I give mom on the one Sunday of the year we get to celebrate her role in our lives?
The truth is, most mothers would love anything you come up with — be it a handwritten note taped to a cupcake you didn’t even bake, to a trip to a wellness resort for some much-needed pampering. Moms won’t mind if you didn’t even give them anything but just showed up at her door with a smile and the promise to spend the whole day with her.
Of course, no one is stopping you from showing her your devotion with something she — Mom, Inay, Nanay, Ma or Mama — would love. She is, indeed, one in a million.
On this occasion, Rustan’s presents the finest gift ideas for anything and everything she deserves.
Treat her to the best as the premiere department store showcases a wide range of must-haves — from fashion to beauty, fragrance, home and even hobbies. Go all out and make this year a shopping affair to remember. After all, every mom would love some special retail therapy.
New, Now, Next curates some essentials you can get Mom this Mother’s Day.
