NOTAM in Ilocos Norte coast lifted

Fishermen on the west coast of Ilocos Norte can resume fishing after a no-sail zone was lifted following the culmination of the Balikatan exercise’s maritime air strike and ship sinking drills in the area.

Earlier, Lt. Col. John Paul Salgado, Balikatan Combined Joint Information Bureau chief, said the Armed Forces of the Philippines has requested the issuance of a notice to airmen and mariners (NOTAM) over and in the waters off Laoag City in Ilocos Norte. The Notam warned aircraft and sea craft to stay away while the military drills were going on.

Salgado said the NOTAM, which the Philippine Coast Guard approved, was issued for 6 May to 9 May.

On Wednesday, the AFP declared a successful execution of the maritime strike and sinking drills targeting an old Philippine Navy oil tanker, the BRP Lake Caliraya, which was one of the main events of the annual Balikatan war games with the United States Armed Forces.