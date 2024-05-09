New PLDT president, CEO likely known within year

Manuel V. Pangilinan’s quest to find a new president and chief executive officer (CEO) for integrated telecommunications firm PLDT Inc. proceeds as per plan, with an expected announcement of the chosen successor in the coming year.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Pangilinan revealed that he is considering approximately two to three potential candidates.

“It is ongoing. I have seen two to three candidates. I do hope that by the start of next year, not quite on January 1, we will have visibility of a CEO position, he can have a sense of the business,” Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan sits as chairman of PLDT but he temporarily resumed the role of President and CEO early this year after Alfredo S. Panlilio resigned from his post on 31 December 2023.

‘Don’t follow me’

Asked what qualities he’s looking for in an ideal person to head PLDT as president and CEO, Pangilinan said in jest: “Somebody very dissimilar to me. As they say in airports, don’t follow me, I’m lost.”

Panlilio played a vital role in guiding the PLDT Group through the difficult times of the Covid 19 pandemic, helping PLDT maintain profitability and industry leadership during that challenging period.

Under Panlilio’s leadership, PLDT has received numerous awards from both local and international organizations for its pioneering brand, corporate social responsibility, cybersecurity, network, and sustainability initiatives.