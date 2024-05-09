NBI rescues human trafficking victims in Nueva Viscaya

According to NBI Chief of Bayambang District Office (BAYDO), Atty. Disodado Araos, the operation was initiated based on intelligence received, indicating that an unnamed bar along the bypass road in Homestead, Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya, employed Guest Relation Officers (GROs) who were being offered for sexual services for a fee by the establishment's owner.

Surveillance and covert verifications confirmed the veracity of said information.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), Bayombong Nueva Viscaya in coordination with the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (LACAT), Region 2, for the rescue of the victims and arrest of the owner/maintainers of the establishment.

According to Atty. Araos, the entrapment and rescue operation was executed with the assistance of PSWDO personnel and a representative from IACAT resulting to the arrest of three subjects and the rescue of five (5) victims. Two of the rescued victims were found to be minors, aged 16 and 17, as evidenced by their birth certificate. Subjects were presented for Inquest proceedings before the Provincial Prosecutor's Office and were recommended to be charged for Violation of R.A. 9208 as amended by R.A. 10364. Meanwhile, the rescued victims are placed under the custody of the PSWDO.