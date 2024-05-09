Meralco unveils urban farm

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has launched its latest sustainability initiative with the introduction of PowerPlants, an urban farming project designed to reinforce its dedication to sustainable practices across its operations and facilities.

Located at the Meralco headquarters in Pasig City, PowerPlants showcases a variety of vegetable produce, including pechay, mustasa, eggplants, malunggay, chilies, tomatoes, ginger, and ladyfingers.

Complementing this effort, Meralco also maintains urban farms at its Manila Sector Office and Novaliches Business Center. To ensure the sustainability of PowerPlants, Meralco encourages its employees to participate by volunteering at the urban farm and donating seedlings through the One Meralco Foundation, the company's corporate social development arm.

During the ceremonial launch, Meralco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan emphasized the company's dual commitment to delivering affordable and clean energy, while safeguarding the environment. “We stay true to our word first to deliver power, to light up people’s homes, offices, malls, factories at the least cost to our customers. But on top of that, we have attached the responsibility of protecting our planet,”Pangilinan stated.

Echoing this sentiment, Meralco First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo highlighted the significance of PowerPlants in reinforcing the company's sustainability agenda. “PowerPlants strengthens our commitment to sustainability and to creating positive impact. Through this urban farm in our own backyard, we have hopefully a simple yet very powerful way of creating a transforming difference in our company, in our communities, and beyond,” Ravelo said.

The PowerPlants Urban Farm is an integral initiative under Meralco's sustainability agenda, "Powering the Good Life," which is deeply rooted in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and is supported by four pillars: Power, Planet, People, and Prosperity.