Matibag pushes probe of San Pedro police

Laguna 1st District Rep. Ann Matibag has called for a congressional investigation of the San Pedro City police for the alleged excessive use of force during an arrest, misuse of police resources, and questionable assignments of police officers.

In a speech, Matibag said that, as a mother to three young children, she was appalled by several incidents involving the San Pedro police that went against their mandate to serve and protect.

She cited as an example the reprimand of an officer for assisting her during a crowded event, and the alleged misuse of police resources for personal security.

“These incidents paint a disturbing picture of a force seemingly beholden to the whims of a few, jeopardizing the safety and security of the very community it is sworn to protect,” Matibag said.

The lawmaker said Congress should take an in-depth look into the current process of selecting local police officials, which is heavily dependent on the recommendations of local government officials.

“A private army and security serves the interests of a select few, whereas a police force serves the community at large” she noted.

“The latter is accountable to the public and its actions are subject to scrutiny,” Matibag said in calling for a review of the Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998 to ensure a more independent selection process based on merit.

“The strength of a society lies in its institutions. The integrity of these institutions is paramount. When the police force acts as a private army, it erodes this integrity, leading to a loss of public trust,” she said.