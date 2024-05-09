Marcos tells farmers: Prepare for extreme weather conditions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday told the farmers in Zamboanga to prepare for the extreme weather conditions caused by climate change.

In his speech during the distribution of assistance to farmers in Zamboanga, Marcos emphasized the need for the local government to create proactive measures caused by El Niño and the upcoming La Niña phenomenon.

“It's scorching hot now and in the coming months, we can expect intense rainfall," Marcos said in Filipino.

Marcos also stressed the need for preparedness at all levels, urging local authorities to identify the needs of constituents and develop programs aimed at helping them.

"The national government, with the help of local government, will immediately assist all those affected by El Niño," Marcos Jr. assured.

He encouraged individuals impacted by severe drought to engage with their local government for support, emphasizing the collaborative effort required to address pressing needs and upcoming challenges.

"Now is the time we need to come together and help each other," he remarked, underscoring the collective responsibility in navigating weather-related adversities.

Marcos gave out P10,000 in financial assistance to recipients in Region 9.

Additionally, he provided approximately P58 million in monetary aid to the City of Zamboanga, as well as the provinces of Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay.