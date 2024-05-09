Love in black

There’s a league of extraordinary fashion designers who have an architectural background. The Italian Gianfranco Ferré, the “architect of fashion,” studied architecture at the Polytechnic University of Milan.

The Frenchmen Pierre Balmain studied Architecture at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris, while Thierry Mugler had interior design training at the Strasbourg School of Decorative Arts.

The Americans Tom Ford studied Interior Architecture at the Parsons School of Design in New York, while Virgil Abloh held a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering and Architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

The late great Christian Espiritu graduated from the College of Architecture at the University of Santo Tomas; and so did ascendant du jour Francis Libiran.

From this kindred company of designers from the school of fashion steeped in architecture emerges Cagayan de Oro’s Mark Christopher Yaranon, who was an architecture student at the University of San Carlos in Cebu City before taking up bachelor of fine arts major in interior design.

In college, Yaranon met some of Cebu’s famous designers such as Furne One, Oj Hofer, Arcy Gayatin, Philip Rodriguez.and the late Dodong Bandibas. That was when his initial interest in fashion design as a career started.

“When I was an architecture and eventually a fine arts student, I knew then what my aesthetic was going to be. It is evident and visible in my lines. It’s very architectural in a sense,” says Yaranon, 52.

“There are also a lot of foreign designers that I am inspired by, from Valentino’s fine lines to Yamamoto’s deconstructed pieces, to Chanel’s feminine touches to Armani’s couture menswear,” cites Yaranon.

His creations are known for their solid construction, functionality and comfort. As he successfully practices his craft in Cagayan de Oro, he has attracted the city’s upscale market as well as its models and beauty queens.

Bea Alvarez Pohl, Miss Cagayan de Oro 2014, won a silver medal in the best in gown category during the Miss Earth Philippines 2015, wearing Yaranon’s outstanding outfit. Julie Ann Bourgoin won best in modern Philippine Terno at Mutya ng Pilipinas 2015, also by Yaranon.

Luis Banaag and Jon Karlo Dimarucut wore Yaranon’s formalwear when they took top prizes at Barangay Gwapo 2015.