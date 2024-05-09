Love in black

There’s a league of extraordinary fashion designers who have an architectural background. The Italian Gianfranco Ferré, the “architect of fashion,” studied architecture at the Polytechnic University of Milan.
The Frenchmen Pierre Balmain studied Architecture at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris, while Thierry Mugler had interior design training at the Strasbourg School of Decorative Arts.
The Americans Tom Ford studied Interior Architecture at the Parsons School of Design in New York, while Virgil Abloh held a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering and Architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology.
The late great Christian Espiritu graduated from the College of Architecture at the University of Santo Tomas; and so did ascendant du jour Francis Libiran.
From this kindred company of designers from the school of fashion steeped in architecture emerges Cagayan de Oro’s Mark Christopher Yaranon, who was an architecture student at the University of San Carlos in Cebu City before taking up bachelor of fine arts major in interior design.
In college, Yaranon met some of Cebu’s famous designers such as Furne One, Oj Hofer, Arcy Gayatin, Philip Rodriguez.and the late Dodong Bandibas. That was when his initial interest in fashion design as a career started.
“When I was an architecture and eventually a fine arts student, I knew then what my aesthetic was going to be. It is evident and visible in my lines. It’s very architectural in a sense,” says Yaranon, 52.
“There are also a lot of foreign designers that I am inspired by, from Valentino’s fine lines to Yamamoto’s deconstructed pieces, to Chanel’s feminine touches to Armani’s couture menswear,” cites Yaranon.
His creations are known for their solid construction, functionality and comfort. As he successfully practices his craft in Cagayan de Oro, he has attracted the city’s upscale market as well as its models and beauty queens.
Bea Alvarez Pohl, Miss Cagayan de Oro 2014, won a silver medal in the best in gown category during the Miss Earth Philippines 2015, wearing Yaranon’s outstanding outfit. Julie Ann Bourgoin won best in modern Philippine Terno at Mutya ng Pilipinas 2015, also by Yaranon.
Luis Banaag and Jon Karlo Dimarucut wore Yaranon’s formalwear when they took top prizes at Barangay Gwapo 2015.
Cinderella Faye Obeñita won best in modern Philippine Terno with Yaranon winning best designer at Miss Cagayan de Oro 2019, before she clinched the Miss InterContinental title in 2021.
Supermodel-beauty queen Marina Benipayo and supermodel-actress Wilma Doesnt have also worn Yaranon’s creations.
“There’s a thin line of designing for fashion shows and for real people, because in fashion shows it’s your line and your forecast that are shown. It’s the same as designing for real people, but a bit wearable,” Yaranon says.
As the president of the Oro Fashion Designers Guild (OFDG), Yaranon is at the helm of the annual Mindanao Fashion Summit (MFS). Over the years, his creations have been worn by Miss Universe Philippines winners Catriona Gray, Gazini Ganados and Luigi Gomez.
“The OFDG project for this year will be the ‘Boda Bridal Show’ in June, the MFS in August, ‘Kasalan at Kotilyon’ and ‘Panika Ta Diyandi’ in Iligan City in September, and a bridal gala in December,” Yaranon shares.
As he continues to practice his craft, Yaranon’s “architectural construction” remains an integral aspect of his creative process. In early April, he showcased this mastery at “Hot Chamen Nights,” a dinner-show at Chamen Resorts in Iponan, CDO.
“My collection is called ‘L’Amour En Noir,’ or simply ‘Love in Black.’ I am always fascinated with the color Black, because it depicts sophistication, class and power,” explains Yaranon. “For the menswear collection, I made crop tops and flared trousers all in black with metallic stretch material combinations.”
The striking monochromatic ensembles were the subject of a special photoshoot with CDO’s dashing young models such as Kelly Barro, Kevin Pong, Kurt Naik and Alan Roy Sambaan II, who would eventually win Mister Island Tourism 2024.
As a natural progression, Yaranon contemplates on finding other avenues for his creative expression.
“Maybe in the near future I might venture into fashion accessories such as bags or shoes,” he says.
“As a Mindanaoan designer it’s always a challenge for us to be recognized nationally and globally,” Yaranon notes, while adding optimistically, “I wish for the local fashion industry to be at par with the global giants in fashion.”
MODELS: Alan Roy Sambaan II, Kurt Naik and Kevin Pong at Models Association of CDO, and Kelly Barro at DNA Model Agency
GROOMING: For Kelly, Kevin and Kurt by Steph Balabat; for Alan Roy by Bryan Edulan Alingaro
LOCATION: Chamen Resort, Iponan, Cagayan de Oro; Special Thanks to Anito de la Calzada and Menchu Chupuico Dy