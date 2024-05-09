Jamming with Circulo Novo Ecijano

The Manila Polo Club’s Main Lounge was filled with life, good energy and great company, thanks to Nueva Ecija’s finest.
Novo Ecijano hosted a “Jam Session,” which by the name suggests is a casual gathering with music. But present company, while casual, always calls for a grand time.
They’ve prepared a delicious dinner buffet and the perfect setting for delightful catch-ups and using our arsenal of go-to dance moves. Mags Cue, Rey Lorca, Yoli Ayson and Ces Rodriguez.
Bobby Alvarez, Consul General of Monaco, Fortune Ledesma, the columnist and Sergio Ortiz-Luis.The Replay Band was the main entertainer for this shindig, and they always know how to tickle our toes to get up and start moving to their beats.
Even if I come from a different province, I can relate to the joy of reuniting with people from your home. It’s so heartwarming to see such camaraderie between them.
Thanks for sponsoring our table, bff Bobby Alvarez! I had a great time with the music, people and exciting raffle. Thanks for having us, Circulo Novo Ecijano! Cheers!