SOCIAL SET

Jamming with Circulo Novo Ecijano

Jamming with Circulo Novo Ecijano

The Manila Polo Club’s Main Lounge was filled with life, good energy and great company, thanks to Nueva Ecija’s finest.

Novo Ecijano hosted a “Jam Session,” which by the name suggests is a casual gathering with music. But present company, while casual, always calls for a grand time.

They’ve prepared a delicious dinner buffet and the perfect setting for delightful catch-ups and using our arsenal of go-to dance moves. Mags Cue, Rey Lorca, Yoli Ayson and Ces Rodriguez.

Bobby Alvarez, Consul General of Monaco, Fortune Ledesma, the columnist and Sergio Ortiz-Luis.
Bobby Alvarez, Consul General of Monaco, Fortune Ledesma, the columnist and Sergio Ortiz-Luis.
Brenda Ngo and Ruby Chua.
Carlo Montemayor and Aj Olpindo.
Edwin Javaluyas, Congressman Ordanes and Manny Santos.
Emee Cragun, Joel Cruz and Mr. Cragun.
Gerry and Virginia Lane, Jet Capina, Marissa Fenton and Lilibeth Campos.
Greg Honasan, Leslie Bocobo, Noe Wong
Jennifer Sarmiento Weigel, Irene Montemayor, Ofelia Wadle and Dra. Elsie Pascua.
Mags Cue, Rey Lorca, Yoli Ayson and Ces Rodriguez.

Bobby Alvarez, Consul General of Monaco, Fortune Ledesma, the columnist and Sergio Ortiz-Luis.The Replay Band was the main entertainer for this shindig, and they always know how to tickle our toes to get up and start moving to their beats.

Even if I come from a different province, I can relate to the joy of reuniting with people from your home. It’s so heartwarming to see such camaraderie between them.

Thanks for sponsoring our table, bff Bobby Alvarez! I had a great time with the music, people and exciting raffle. Thanks for having us, Circulo Novo Ecijano! Cheers!

Fanny Blanco and Consul Agnes Huibonhoa.
Fanny Blanco and Consul Agnes Huibonhoa.
Milo Bondoc, David Lim, Connie Haw and Alice Samson (standing).
Reynier Orense and Chris Badiola.
Roselle Del Rosario and Consul Marian Ong.
Shilpa Tolani and Jean Saburit.
Vilma Mathay and Bong Prada Lim.
Pacqui Campos, John Gaddi, Ian Fenton and Sonny Tanchanco.
Pacqui Campos, John Gaddi, Ian Fenton and Sonny Tanchanco.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph