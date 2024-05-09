How Andrea Brillantes parries bashers

While acknowledging that it’s painful to be bashed and not being affected by it is “easier said than done,” Brillantes believes that “kailangan mo lang talagang hindi magpaapekto and ma-appreciate mo ‘yung life (You need not to be affected and you must appreciate life).”

“There’s so many ways,” Brillantes said on how to handle bashers. One only has to appreciate the beauty of the world.

In High Street, which starts 13 May, Brillantes is back as Sky, a budding journalist. The story happens five years after their graduation from Northford High where Sky and her friends face the real world.

Directed by Onat Diaz and Lino Cayetano, High Street stars Juan Karlos, Elijah Canlas, Xyriel Manabat, Zaijian Jaranilla, Miggy Jimenez, Tommy Alejandrino, Gela Atayde, Mon Confiado, Kean Cipriano, Ana Abad Santos, Gerald Madrid, Inka Magnaye, Angeli Bayani, Rans Rifol and Dimples Romana.

Admitting her shenanigans

Awra Briguela apologizes in an open letter.

Owning up to his mistakes, Awra Briguela penned an open letter to publicly apologize for causing trouble in the controversial brawl she got embroiled in last year.

In her Instagram post, Awra initially asked for forgiveness from her family.

“Gusto ko simulan sa paghingi ng tawad sa pamilya ko lalong lalo na sa magulang ko. Patawad kung mas pinili kong takbuhan at talikuran ang problema. Patawad kung wala akong tapang harapin ang mga issues naten sa isa’t isa. Patawad kung mas pinili kong tumakbo at mag pakasaya nang panandalian imbis na ayusin natin ang problema (I want to start by asking forgiveness from my family, more so from my parents. Sorry, if I chose to run and turn my back on my problems. Sorry if I didn’t have the courage to face the issues. Sorry if I chose to run and be happy temporarily instead of fixing my problems),” she wrote.

Briguela also regretted the time her family saw her in her worst side.

She also asked for forgiveness from the guy she got embroiled in a brawl.

“To the ones who were involved, I would also like to humbly ask for your forgiveness. The mistakes and all the damages were mine and I am willing to take accountability and responsibility — I will take all of these as a lesson that I will carry for the rest of my life,” she said

“I know we’re in good terms already and settled things privately but still I want to say sorry and thank you for allowing and giving me the chance to apologize and for accepting it,” she added.