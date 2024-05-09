FAR FROM DONE

NEW YORK (AFP) — Top-ranked Nelly Korda, coming off her second major title, will try to capture an LPGA record sixth consecutive victory at this week’s Founders Cup in suburban New York.

The 25-year-old American matched Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez for the all-time record win streak of five by taking last month’s Chevron Championship, beating Sweden’s Maja Stark by two strokes in the year’s first women’s major championship.

Reigning Olympic champion Korda arrives at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey, after two weeks off, saying she hasn’t had time to focus on what six in a row would mean.

“I have not thought about it at all because I’ve had so much going on those two weeks,” said Korda, whose week included attending the Met Gala in Manhattan.

“Then Monday I had The Met so haven’t had too much time to think about it.”

Korda, the daughter of Czech tennis legend Petr Korda, recalled two missed cuts last year in New Jersey events.

“I’m really just trying to keep it one shot at time, see how it goes,” she said.

“This golf course is tough. It’s very narrow off the tee. The rough is very penalizing and it’s wet this year so it’s even worse.”

“Just not getting too ahead of myself and taking it a shot at a time. As boring as it sounds, or as many times as you’re going to hear me say it, that’s the motto and I’m going to stick to it.”

Korda, the first American player to win five LPGA titles in a season since Juli Inkster in 1999, found herself star-struck on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

“It was so crazy,” she said.

“You’re standing in line ready to get on the carpet and you’re like seeing all these people you usually watch in TV shows or movies and famous singers and your star-struck the entire time. I was just silent looking at everyone’s dresses.”

“Everyone was really amazing. The dresses were unbelievable and the whole evening was just a dream come true.”

Korda said no one recognized her, adding, “I think I’m just a grain of sand in such a big room.”

You won’t find her in the sand often on the golf course these days.

Korda started her historic victory run at January’s Drive On Championship in her hometown of Bradenton, Florida, then took a break before winning three times in as many weeks — at March’s Seri Pak and Ford championships and in April’s Match Play tournament.

Two weeks after that came a second major win after her first at the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship. Now three weeks after Chevron, Korda is taking her “Keep it simple” strategy to epic levels.

“When I’m home I’m definitely practicing a lot more and trying to work on technique,” she said.

“When I’m out here, the way I keep it simple is by not overdoing it too much. Going out, seeing the golf course, doing my work with my caddie, picking a game plan, and then that’s it.”

“I’ve gotten in the past too caught up in coming out here and thinking I need to do a little extra when I’ve already done my work going into this event. It’s time to just see my shots and execute them. That’s how I’ve tried to simplify it.”

Among the LPGA pioneers being honored this week is Pat Bradley, who said she is pulling for Korda to win her sixth straight start.

“All eyes are on her. It’s going to be tough. It is going to be a challenge for Nelly,” Bradley said.