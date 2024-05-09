DTI, mining firms to boost Sta. Cruz livelihood

SANTA CRUZ, Zambales — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and mining companies here are eyeing to boost the livelihood and environmental sustainability of this mining town in Zambales.

According to DTI Provincial Director Enrique Tacbad, the DTI Zambales conducted a meeting with the Diversified Metals Corporation (ZDMC) and Eramen Minerals, Incorporated (EMI) on 2 May to discuss plans that will boost the livelihood of the residents while ensuring environmental sustainability of the area.

Tacbad, Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program’s Andy Marc Bactad, and DTI Zambales’ Marylou Maga met with AVP/ resident manager of ZDMC Hendrik F. Martin, Community Relation Head-Virginia C. Basa, Environment Department head Rona Perez. Community relation officers Joseph Delfine Eugenio, Raphael Richard de Luna, Raymond G. Echalico, Samantha Millama and Patricia Diaz also attended the meeting.

Tacbad said that the topics that were discussed include the plans and intervention for lemon plantation in Sitio Mapalad of Lucapon South and the livelihood projects it can create for the residents.

“ZDMC is urged to enroll at least two representatives from their Environmental Department for TESDA NC II assessments for bamboo production,” Tacbad said.

Also, Eramen Minerals Incorporated with their Environment Department Head-Marie Iris Duenas and Community Relations staff Allan V. Pecson.

The meeting discussed the updates on the rehabilitation of the Mango Processing Facility of Santa Cruz Mango Growers MPC.