DOH records over 5K cases of pertussis, measles-rubella

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday said that it has so far recorded over 5,000 cases of pertussis and measles-rubella.

According to DOH, as of 27 April, a total of 2,149 cases of pertussis were recorded nationwide.

This is almost 49 times higher compared to the 44 cases reported in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the DOH has also logged 2,264 cases of measles-rubella across the country in the same period.

This is over five times higher compared to the 397 cases reported in the same period last year.

On Wednesday, the Health department said the pertussis and measles-rubella situations in the country have improved.

The DOH attributed the decline in measles-rubella cases to vaccination.