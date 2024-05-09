Dealing with the bully that is China

China’s actions in the South China Sea have raised significant concerns among neighboring countries and the international community at large. Its assertiveness, characterized by aggressive tactics such as firing water cannons, using lasers, and harassing Philippine vessels, underscores the need for a firm and coordinated response to safeguard maritime security, uphold international law, and protect the rights of coastal states.

At the heart of the issue lies China’s expansive territorial claims based on its controversial “nine-dash line” map, a vague demarcation encompassing nearly 90 percent of the disputed waters.

To support its claims, the Asian giant has maintained a swarming presence in the South China Sea, which at last count totaled 104 assorted vessels composed of China Coast Guard, People’s Liberation Army Navy and a horde of maritime militia ships that routinely patrol around the various features in the West Philippine Sea.

China Coast Guard ships were recently monitored sailing in Taiwan’s waters, which was strongly protested by Taipei. In addition, Chinese research ships were spotted in the Philippines’ eastern seaboard well within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Despite a landmark ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016, which invalidated Beijing’s claims as having no legal basis under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), China has continued to assert its sovereignty and pursue its maritime objectives through coercion and intimidation.

To address China’s aggressive behavior, a complex approach is required, encompassing diplomatic, legal, and strategic measures.

Diplomatically, it is essential for the affected countries, including the Philippines, to engage in dialogue and negotiation with China to peacefully resolve the disputes and prevent the escalation of tensions.

Regional mechanisms such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) can also play a constructive role in facilitating dialogue and promoting confidence-building measures among the disputing parties.

Furthermore, it is imperative for the international community to reaffirm its commitment to upholding the rule of law and preserving the freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. This involves robustly enforcing UNCLOS and supporting the rights of coastal states to exploit the resources within their EEZs in accordance with international law.

Additionally, the deployment of multilateral initiatives such as joint patrols, maritime exercises, and capacity-building programs can help strengthen the maritime capabilities of coastal states and enhance their ability to deter and respond to maritime threats.

In addition to diplomatic and legal measures, it is essential to bolster regional security cooperation to effectively counter China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea.

This may involve enhancing maritime surveillance and monitoring capabilities, establishing maritime domain awareness centers, and coordinating joint patrols and maritime operations among the countries concerned.

Moreover, fostering partnerships with like-minded nations outside the region, including the United States, Japan, Australia and European allies, can provide additional support and deterrence against potential aggression.

While addressing China’s behavior is paramount, it is also essential to approach the issue with a long-term perspective and recognize the broader geopolitical dynamics at play.

Beijing’s maritime ambitions are part of its broader strategy to assert its influence and extend its reach in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Therefore, efforts to counter its assertiveness should be part of a comprehensive strategy that seeks to promote a stable and rules-based order, uphold democratic values, and advance the interests of all stakeholders in the region.

Dealing with China’s aggressive behavior, without a doubt, requires a comprehensive and coordinated approach that combines diplomatic engagement, legal mechanisms, security cooperation, and strategic partnerships.

By upholding the rule of law, defending the rights of coastal states, and promoting regional stability and security, the international community can effectively address China’s assertiveness and safeguard maritime peace and security in the region.