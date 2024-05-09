Creamline escapes Choco Mucho, nears 8th PVL title

Creamline overcame a first-set meltdown to snatch Game 1 over Choco Mucho, 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16, in the best-of-three finals series of the 2024 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday evening.

The Cool Smashers banked on Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos, who stepped up in the endgame of each set to inch closer to getting their eighth championship.

Galanza uncorked 20 points from 18 attacks and two blocks while Carlos hammered down 16 attacks from her 17 points to win the game. Alyssa Valdez also showed flashes of her vintage form with nine points.

Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses, however, believed that it was their deep bench that led them to victory in front of 17,457 spectators.

"Before the game started, I reminded them that the bench (players) will lead us to the win. So, it became true," Meneses said.

"Because I know Choco (Mucho's) system is always there. Number one to Coach Dante (Alinsunurin) who knows how to stop the players. Our bench, they're always there. As I always say, teamwork will lead us to win. It's not just one, two, or three players."

Despite coming off the bench in the second set, Bea De Leon exploded for 11 points including five kill blocks, while Bernadeth Pons chipped in eight markers.

Michelle Gumabao also carved out seven points as Jeannette Panaga and Risa Sato added five and two points, respectively.

Kyle Negrito, meanwhile, effectively distributed the ball as she handed out 19 excellent sets on top three points.

The Cool Smashers, just like in second and the third sets, rallied from an early deficit in the fourth frame to essay a come-from-behind victory.

Creamline looks to close the series in Game 2 on Sunday, also at the Big Dome.

On the other hand, Sisi Rondina's 27 points and Royse Tubino's 15 points were not enough to propel the Flying Titans in securing the first win in the series.