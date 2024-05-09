CEB expands flights to Bangkok

As an additional travel gateway, Cebu Pacific (CEB) is expanding travel options for everyone by introducing direct flights to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK).

According to CEB, starting 16 July this year, the airline will operate three weekly flights between DMK and Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Since direct flights to DMK were added, the frequency of CEB flights between Manila and Bangkok has grown to 17 times per week. Currently, CEB flies twice daily between Manila and Bangkok via Suvarnabhumi Airport.

“Bangkok remains one of the most popular destinations in Southeast Asia, with its majestic pagodas, flavorful cuisine, and vibrant cultural festivals. We are excited to bring more travelers to this beautiful city as we launch our operations in DMK, in our commitment to continuously provide accessible and affordable air travel to every Juan,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Lao added that, after launching its initial route from Manila to Bangkok in 2006, Bangkok is among CEB's first overseas destinations. Every day, CEB offers direct flights between Clark and Bangkok, in addition to Manila.

Currently, CEB flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.