CBCP, dioceses dedicate minute of prayer to end wars

An official of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) enjoined dioceses to dedicate a minute to reflect and pray for an end to wars that are plaguing the world.

Bishop Severo Caermare, chairperson of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on the Laity (ECL), said this year's "One Minute for Peace" is "urgently needed" for Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, and all over the world.

"On June 8, 2024, at 1 p.m., let us organize to unite in prayer for peace," Caermare was quoted as saying.

Caermare called it a "noble initiative."

The global prayer initiative was launched for the first time in 2014 by the International Forum of Catholic Action, of which the Council of the Laity of the Philippines (CLP) is a member.

The CLP or the Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas is the lay arm of the ECL.

According to CBCP, 8 June was chosen because it marked the third anniversary of Pope Francis' meeting with late Israeli President Shimon Peres and Palestinian Mahmoud Abbas in the Vatican.