Catapang puzzled by complaints filed by wives of prisoners

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. described the complaint filed by the wives of the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and political prisoners regarding the strip searches they experienced at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) as "puzzling", as they had visited numerous times before.

"Gloria", one of the complainants, Catapang said had previously signed 14 waivers, showing that she was willing to be inspected.

On the other hand, Catapang said another complainant, "Maricel", had signed 11 waivers.

"I'm confused. They signed waivers 14 times already. Why are they raising concerns now? They did conjugal visits seven times," said Catapang.

Catapang also reiterated that 30 visitors have been caught trying to smuggle contraband such as suspected illegal drugs and tobacco.

The two complainant-wives though were never caught smuggling drugs, Catapang said.

The wives of PDLs and political prisoners on Tuesday, filed a complaint before the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) against the strip searches conducted at the NBP's Maximum Security Compound on 21 April.

"Gloria" said she was "nearly in tears and trembling" and was asked to bend over while being subjected to inspection, while "Maricel" said she had to repeat the procedure at least 10 times as she supposedly wasn't doing it right.

This prompted Catapang and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to order separate investigations.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has started its own investigation into the complaint.

BuCor has also relieved seven correction officers amid the ongoing probe, a move welcomed by Remulla.

"The lightning swift action of Director General Catapang on urgent matters like these perfectly display his raging resolve as a public servant to enforce what is within the boundaries of our legal system," he said.

The Justice Department said criminal cases may also be filed against the personnel involved if proven that they went beyond their authority and functions.

Also, Catapang reiterated the agency's request for a body scanner.

He said that should visitors refuse to be inspected, he may implement a no-contact visit.

"If they don't want to be inspected, we will implement a no-contact visit. They will not be able to touch and give anything. They will no longer be allowed conjugal visits because that is where the exchange happens," said Catapang.