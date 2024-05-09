AWPC starts P7-B Alabat wind project

Alabat Wind Power Corp. (AWPC), a subsidiary of renewable energy pioneer Alternergy Holdings Corp., has officially started building its P7-billion Alabat Wind Farm Project in Quezon province.

AWPC broke ground for the project on Thursday through a ceremonial event in Barangay Villa Norte, Alabat, one of the company’s host barangays.

“We are starting the construction of the Alabat Wind Power Project. We are grateful for the support of the local government of Quezon and our host municipalities Alabat and Quezon,” Alternergy chairman Vicente Perez Jr. said.

Unique experience

“This wind farm is unique because it is the first wind farm to be installed facing the Pacific. It is also the first wind farm with the largest rated capacity at 8MW and the 1st wind farm in the Province of Quezon,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by Quezon Province Governor Helen Tan, Congressman Mike Tan, municipality of Alabat Mayor Ramil Arquiza, municipality of Quezon Mayor Juan Escolano, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources Regional Executive Director for CALABARZON Nilo Tamoria.

Representatives from the Department of Energy, Department of Public Works and Highways, and host barangay chairpersons and various stakeholders were also present.

The Alabat Wind Power Project is a 64-megawatt venture targeted to be completed by November 2024 in compliance with its award under the Green Energy Auction 2.

National grid connection secured

As early as March, the project had already secured its connection to the national grid — a move that will help the company augment its power supply.

AWPC and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) signed the Interconnection Agreement (ICA) for the project.

The ICA will make it possible to transmit renewable energy from the Alabat Wind Power Project through the NGCP’s 69 kV Hondagua transmission line in Lopez, Quezon.