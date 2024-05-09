Aging iconic Sofitel shutting doors?

The iconic and posh Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila is allegedly shutting doors starting 30 June 2024 to give way for its retrofitting as the structural integrity of the aging 5-star hotel is no longer safe for guests and its workers.

The buzz is now making rounds over social media that Sofitel has already notified its workers of the temporary shutdown of the hotel, which was allegedly irked by its union because workers will temporarily lose jobs.

Despite this, no official statement was released yet by Sofitel as of this writing.

In June 2023, the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) announced that it is planning to shell out P4 billion for the modernization of Sofitel in Pasay City.

Overhaul needed

Philippine Plaza Holdings Inc. president Esteban Peña Sy also disclosed that the hotel, which is 51 years old now, would need a major renovation to remain competitive.

Sy disclosed that they are planning to change the pipes, cooling system, boiler, and all the hotel’s windows, as well as replacement of elevators, and reconditioning of their escalators.

The land where Sofitel is located is owned by the government through GSIS with a P10 million monthly rent.