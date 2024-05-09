60 OFW repatriates home from Israel

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomed 60 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) from Israel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Thursday.

It was the 21st repatriation of OFWs by the government and the largest group to have availed of the government’s voluntary repatriation program since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began in October 2023.

According to DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, the agency has brought home a total of 666 Filipinos from Israel comprising 555 caregivers and 111 hotel workers.

“This is the 21st batch from Israel, bringing to a total of 666 repatriates. With the Lebanon, West Bank and Gaza repatriates — 205 from Lebanon, six from the West Bank and two from Gaza — brings us to a total of 879 since 7 October,” Cacdac said in a press briefing.

“We have kept the service of providing repatriation for free for OFWs from the four places mentioned in light of the state of war as declared by the State of Israel against Hamas and we continue to provide this service as we understand the situation on the ground,” Cacdac said.

On the way to the Philippines, the group had a layover in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Originally, 61 OFWs were en route to the Philippines but one repatriate fell ill and remained in Abu Dhabi.

The Philippine embassy and the Migrant Workers Office in UAE brought her to a hospital for treatment and observation.

The DMW said the OFW will continue her trip back to the Philippines once doctors clear her for travel.

Upon arrival in Manila, the OFWs received assistance packages including on-site medical and physical check-ups from the Department of Health. The DoH said the Filipinos who arrived were all well.

The health department also offered free private rooms in all DoH hospitals in case they would be needing further checkups and medical tests.