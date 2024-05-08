Woods banners PGA Championship field

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Tiger Woods and the world’s 103 top-ranked golfers were among those named as the field was announced for next week’s 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, has struggled to walk four rounds in tournaments since suffering severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash but finished 60th in last month’s Masters and said he hopes to play once a month through the US and British Opens.

Woods, ranked 801, has accepted a special invitation into next month’s US Open.

He withdrew after three rounds in 2022 in his most recent PGA Championship start, skipping last year after ankle surgery.

Woods and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland have each won PGA Championship titles at Valhalla — Woods in 2000 and McIlroy in 2014 in his most recent major triumph.

The PGA field includes 33 major winners, 16 of them former PGA Championship winners.

Two vacancies remain in the field of 156, awaiting winners of this week’s PGA Tour events if they are not already qualified for the showdown at Louisville, Kentucky.