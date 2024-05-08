SNAPS

UTOL'S GRAND LAUNCH

LOOK: Rolando Maningas, UTOL CEO and Chairman of the Board, Rosalie del Rosario-Maningas, UTOL General Manager, Atty. Orly Ocampo, UTOL Head of Legal Department attends the grand launch of the newest addition to the expanding ride-hailing service, the UNIFIED TRANSPORT OPERATIONS LEAGUE (UTOL) on Wednesday 8 May, at the Palacio de Manila. UTOL is a 100% Filipino-owned and operated transport network company that aims to strike a balance in addressing the needs of the riding public and the transport network service (TNVS) owners and operators. | via 📸 Dianne Bacelonia