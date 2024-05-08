Stunners at the Met Gala

Tinseltown’s brightest stars have gathered anew for the annual Met Gala, Hollywood’s biggest fashion night.
The red carpet rolled out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to welcome celebrities donning outfits that give a nod to the theme “The Garden of Time.” This year’s dress code gets its name from English novelist J.G Ballard’s 1962 fable of the same name. It is about Count Axel and his wife who, to stop a group of travelers who stumble across their peculiar garden and are drawn to its strange allure, reduced to cutting the very last of the garden’s flowers to hold them back.
This year’s theme also celebrates Met’s exhibition “Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening” Fashion, which is running from 10 May to 2 September. It features 250 historically significant pieces, all original designs from Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Hubert de Givenchy.
Here are some of our best-dressed of the night:
Zendaya in Maison Margiela
Zendaya made her return to the Met Gala after five years. The Challengers star teamed up with her longtime stylist and close collaborator Law Roach for three looks. First was the ethereal Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano piece, a one-shouldered gown with fruit-like embellishments based on a 1999 Dior dress.
Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu
Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney ditched her blonde look for a black hairstyle with blunt baby bangs while wearing Miu Miu tulle gown and leather gloves.
Harris Reed in a 3D Thorn outfit
Genderfluid designer Harris Reed made such a dramatic entrance at the Met Gala, arriving in his creation — a patterned silk pantsuit, three-dimensional corset, draped train and halo filled with black arrows.
Wisdom Kaye in Robert Wun
Newcomer Wisdom Kaye made his Met Gala 2024 debut in a red suit and hat by Robert Wun. The outfit’s pleated sleeves and a large rose brooch are a nod to the theme.
Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne
Supermodel Gigi Hadid is a showstopper in a white off-the-shoulder Thom Browne creation. The gown, embellished with yellow flowers, is said to be embroidered with over 2.8 million beads and took 5,000 hours to make, with over 70 people working on it.
Mona Patel in Iris Van Herpen Hailed as Met Gala’s
best-dressed mystery woman, entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel worked with Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach to bring to life the perfect custom Iris Van Herpen couture gown. Talk about a stunning Met Gala debut.
Lana Del Rey in Alexander McQueen
One of the night’s unforgettable looks is that of Lana del Rey. The singer wore a veiled cream Alexander McQueen sheath gown by Seán McGirr. The corseted dress is a haute couture version from the label’s spring/summer line. Her headpiece uses natural hawthorn branches.
Nicki Minaj in Marni
Nicki Minaj is one of the few who adhered to this year’s dress code. The rap superstar transformed a floral sculpture, courtesy of a custom avant-garde design by Marni’s Francesco Risso.
Minaj’s custom hourglass mini dress is done in a hand-painted golden silk duchess material and covered in 3D metal flowers.
Lewis Hamilton in Burberry
British race car driver Lewis Hamilton worked with stylist Eric Mcneal and Burberry’s creative director Daniel Lee to create a custom all-black ensemble. His outfit is inspired by the 18th-century gardener named John Ystumllyn.
Tyla in Balmain
“Water” hitmaker Tyla won the red carpet with her strapless dress made of sand by Balmain. It is made with three colors of sand and mixed with micro-crystal studs, making it shine every time Tyla moves.