Stunners at the Met Gala

Tinseltown’s brightest stars have gathered anew for the annual Met Gala, Hollywood’s biggest fashion night.

The red carpet rolled out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to welcome celebrities donning outfits that give a nod to the theme “The Garden of Time.” This year’s dress code gets its name from English novelist J.G Ballard’s 1962 fable of the same name. It is about Count Axel and his wife who, to stop a group of travelers who stumble across their peculiar garden and are drawn to its strange allure, reduced to cutting the very last of the garden’s flowers to hold them back.

This year’s theme also celebrates Met’s exhibition “Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening” Fashion, which is running from 10 May to 2 September. It features 250 historically significant pieces, all original designs from Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Hubert de Givenchy.

Here are some of our best-dressed of the night:

Zendaya in Maison Margiela

Zendaya made her return to the Met Gala after five years. The Challengers star teamed up with her longtime stylist and close collaborator Law Roach for three looks. First was the ethereal Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano piece, a one-shouldered gown with fruit-like embellishments based on a 1999 Dior dress.