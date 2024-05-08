Six rallyists arrested during Labor Day freed after posting bail

Less than a week after they were detained at the Manila Police District (MPD), the six protesters who were arrested during a mobilization near the United States (US) Embassy in Manila were freed on Tuesday after posting bail.

The protesters were initially charged with the alleged violation of the Articles 151 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) for "resistance and disobedience to a person in authority" and 115 for "conspiracy and proposal to commit treason."

Labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno is calling for the "fabricated cases" to be dismissed and hold those prosecutors and cops who "stepped on the rights" of the protesters.

Meanwhile, the MPD said four police officers were hurt during the class between the protesters and the cops during the Labor Day rally.