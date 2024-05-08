Purge abusive BuCor prison officers — Remulla

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has assured the public the Department of Justice (DoJ) will never tolerate erring prison guards at the National Bilibid Prison (NBP) found to be abusing their authority to conduct physical searches on visiting relatives and friends of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

The DoJ chief ordered an immediate investigation into the reports of abuse and a review of sanctions to be imposed on offending prison officers and personnel.

Remulla said the DoJ was strictly compliant with international standards and policies on the proper conduct of body searches, specifically pertinent rules under the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules) which generally underscore that searches should be conducted in a manner that is respectful of the inherent dignity and privacy of the individual being searched.

Proper decorum

Remulla said the proper decorum of prison personnel conducting physical searches is highlighted under the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) operating manual on how a proper search must be conducted, providing certain repercussions and penalties against those proven to be carrying illegal contraband.

"Our department remains fully committed to upholding the highest degree of respect for human rights in the conduct of our corrections functions and guarantees that our agency will continue to innovate on ways to improve our services to our PDLs and their loved ones," said Remulla.

"We do not condone degrading or inhuman or absurd treatment towards anyone because we want our prisons to be safe, secure and decent," he added.

Remulla's order came in the wake of a complaint filed by wives of political prisoners that was lodged with the Commission on Human Rights that they were strip-searched during their visit to their husbands and relatives at the NBP recently.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. also ordered a thorough investigation into the complaint.