Purge abusive BuCor prison officers — Remulla

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin 'Boying' C. Remulla assured the public that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will never tolerate erring prison guards at the National Bilibid Prison (NBP) found to be abusive of their authority to conduct physical searches on visiting relatives/friends of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

The DOJ chief ordered an immediate investigation into the reports to review possible sanctions to be imposed on offending prison officers or personnel.

He reiterated to the Filipino people that the DOJ agency is strictly compliant with international standards and policies on the proper conduct of body searches, specifically on pertinent rules under the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules), which generally underscore that searches should be conducted in a manner that is respectful of the inherent dignity and privacy of the individual being searched.

Remulla said proper decorum of prison personnel conducting physical searches are highlighted under the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Operating Manual on how a proper search must be conducted, providing certain repercussions and penalties against those proven to be carrying illegal contraband.

“Our department remains fully committed to upholding the highest degree of respect for human rights in the conduct of our corrections functions and guarantee that our agency will continue to innovate ways on how to improve our services to our PDLs and their loved ones,” said Remulla, adding, “We do not condone degrading or inhuman or absurd treatment towards anyone because we want our prisons to be safe, secure and decent.”

The order of Remulla came in the wake of the complaint filed by the wives of political prisoners lodged with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) that they were stripped search during their visit to their husbands or relatives at the NBP recently.

Even BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. also ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.