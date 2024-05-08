Proper education, national development

“Wise education, vital breath

Inspires an enchanting virtue;

She puts the Country in the lofty seat

Of endless glory, of dazzling glow”

Jose Rizal from his poem

‘Por La Educación Recibe Lustre La Patria’ (Education Gives Luster to Motherland)

It has been more than a century and a quarter since Jose Rizal wrote about “wise education” and its importance to the growth and development of the individual, of society and the country. He believed that a well-educated populace was necessary to take the country forward.

In the 1960s, our educational system was considered one of the best in Asia. We had high adult literacy and could more or less be certain that those who completed their basic, secondary and tertiary education were up to the required standards.

Today, unfortunately, things are not the way they used to be. The World Bank has reported that the country has the highest learning poverty rates in the East Asia and Pacific region, as well as among lower-middle-income economies. The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 results showed the Philippines among the countries with the lowest proficiency in reading, mathematics and science.

For its part, the IMD Business School in its World Talent Ranking 2023 report placed the Philippines at near bottom — No. 60 out of 64 countries assessed. The talent ranking evaluates the status and the development of competencies necessary for enterprises and economies to achieve long-term value creation.

There have been several studies on what caused this decline in education. Of course, the majority blame the government, whether it be due to policies, implementation, corruption, other matters, or a combination of, or all of, the factors mentioned.

Though we must hold those tasked with overseeing education and given public funds to do so accountable, it will be hard to think that those who caused the problem will be the very same ones to solve it. So, what really can be done?

Firstly, I believe that Filipinos from all walks of life who can help solve the problems in education and forestall a crisis should do their share to help stop the downward slide. Help may be in the form of providing knowledge and competencies, resources, or both. To whom much is given, much is expected.

Secondly, there must be the realization that education does not mean providing professional or technical knowledge alone. We must ensure that our educational system will emphasize students developing the proper moral and work values, discipline, adherence to the rule of law, patriotism, and love of God and fellowmen. Education must likewise stress the value of good health and well-being, which is one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and, without question, contributes to a nation’s development.

Thirdly, we must recognize that education is not confined to the walls of a school and left entirely at the hands of school mentors. Education begins at home with the parents and, I might add, continues with the managers in the workplace.

Education is likewise not limited to the length of time it takes to get a degree. The world is constantly changing and we have to adapt to the times and acquire the required competencies. We should not only have continuous learning, but lifelong learning.

Finally, we must educate not only the youth but the entire citizenry about how evil in society hurts us today and how it will adversely affect the future. As a general rule, people will tend to act only when they get to know how corruption, bureaucratic inefficiency, and other wrongdoing directly affect them. If we do not fight the evil around us, then it will send the opposite message — that wrongdoing pays, and pays handsomely.

The greatest asset of any organization, any nation, is its people. The strength of a people is in turn determined to a very large part by the education they received in their homes, their schools, their environment.

Proper education is the key to true national development.