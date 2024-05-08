Phoenix Asphalt inaugurates Calaca plant; marks entry into emulsion market

Phoenix Asphalt Philippines Inc., a key player in the Philippine bitumen industry, proudly announces the inauguration of its plant in Calaca, Batangas on 26 April 2024. This milestone event signifies not only the company's expansion but also its venture into the emulsion market with the establishment of an emulsion plant within the facility.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by esteemed partners and valued customers, highlighted Phoenix Asphalt's commitment to contributing more to the development of better roads, bridges, and runways in the Philippines as a true partner in nation-building.

Among the distinguished guests were representatives from Thailand-based TIPCO Asphalt led by CEO Khun Chaiwat Srivalwat, and officials from the local government unit of Calaca headed by Mayor Sofronio “Nas” Ona Jr. Additionally, representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways, Calaca Industrial Seaport Park, and other key stakeholders graced the occasion.

"We would like to convey our sincere congratulations on the inauguration of the Phoenix Asphalt Calaca Plant and its asphalt emulsion production plant,” said Khun Chaiwat Srivalwat, CEO of TIPCO Asphalt. “We are committed to providing Phoenix Asphalt all the technical assistance on the promotion of its various types of asphalt products and the production of all grades of asphalt products to serve the needs in the Philippines,” he added.

The Calaca plant represents a strategic move for Phoenix Asphalt, allowing the company to bolster its position in the bitumen market while also capitalizing on the growing demand for emulsion products. Emulsion, a versatile asphalt solution, offers numerous environmental benefits, aligning with Phoenix Asphalt's commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.

Phoenix Petroleum President Henry Albert Fadullon emphasized the environmental advantages of emulsion, "By incorporating emulsion into our product portfolio, we are not only meeting market demands but also reducing our environmental footprint. Emulsion technology enables us to minimize energy consumption, lower emissions, and promote recycling, all while delivering high-quality asphalt solutions."

The expansion into emulsion production underscores Phoenix Asphalt's dedication to sustainable practices and signifies a new phase in the company's journey toward creating better infrastructure for communities across the Philippines.