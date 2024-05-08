Pertussis, measles-rubella situations 'improving'

BINANGONAN, RIZAL -- The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said pertussis and measles-rubella situations in the country is "improving."

"Ayon sa report ng ating mga kasamahan sa BARMM [Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao], malaki na po ang pagbaba ng kaso ng pertussis at measles (According to the report of our colleagues at there is a significant decrease in cases of pertussis and measles)," DOH Undersecretary Glenn Baggao told reporters during the launch of Service Outreach and Distribution Extension Program (SODEX) Mobile Clinic in Binangonan Rizal.

"Sa report po kahapon, na-reach na po natin ang 95 percent (Based on yesterday's report, we have already vaccinated 95 percent children)," Baggao added.

The Health department was initially targeting to vaccinate 1.3 million eligible children against measles in rubella in BARMM by end-April.

However, Baggao assured that the vaccination will still continue.

"We will continue to find ways para to see to it na lahat ay mabakunahan for the protection of our children (that everyone is vaccinated for the protection of our children)," he added.

The DOH has so far reported 2,264 cases of measles and rubella nationwide.