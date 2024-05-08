'Nothing but the truth' — Bong Go on PDEA leaks hearing

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, called for honesty and integrity during a hearing on Tuesday, May 7, by the committee on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) document leaks.

This, as he strongly reaffirmed his support for the continuing campaign against illegal drugs, a core policy during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Ayaw nating masayang ang inumpisahan ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Dahil kapag bumalik po ang iligal na droga, babalik po ang korapsyon sa gobyerno, babalik po ang kriminalidad," said Go.

Emphasizing his efforts in promoting sports as a preventive measure against drug abuse, Go shared his advocacy strategy: "Bilang Chair ng Committee on Sports, lagi kong hinihimok ang ating mga kabataan to get into sports and stay away from illegal drugs, to keep us healthy and fit. This is my small contribution to the continued campaign against illegal drugs."

Go highlighted the importance of truth and integrity in the proceedings of the hearing, commending the chairperson for his fearlessness and focus on transparency.

"As Vice Chair of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, I am here to support the committee, especially our hardworking Chairperson, Senator Bato dela Rosa," he declared.

“Ito pong si Sen. Bato ay walang kinakatakutan. Ang nais lang natin malaman sa hearing na ito ay lumabas po ang katotohanan. Nothing but the truth,” he stated, emphasizing the critical need for honesty among all resource persons.

Addressing the resource persons of the hearing, Go stressed the critical need for honesty in tackling the illegal drug crisis in the country.

"To all resource persons here, may I remind you to respect this institution. You are all under oath – huwag na huwag ninyong tangkain na magsinungaling. The truth always. Kung ano lang po yung totoo… kung ano yung tama, ‘yon ang inyong sabihin, ‘yon ang inyong gawin, at hinding hindi po kayo magkakamali," he said.

"The public deserves the truth, no more, no less! Katotohanan ang inaantabayanan ng taumbayan!" declared Go.

Go also articulated the broader implications of getting to the bottom of the issue so that the government can focus on responding to other social issues.

"Dahil kapag lumabas ang totoo, mas makakapag-focus (tayo) sa pagtulong sa mga nangangailangan at pag-address sa iba pang suliranin ng bansa," he explained.

"Dami pa nating problema sa ngayon. Ang importante rito mawala na po yung agam-agam, at maipapakita ng gobyerno ang kanilang sinseridad na puksain po ang iligal na droga sa bansa," Go added.

He further discussed the potential dangers of a resurgence in illegal drug activity, underscoring the direct connection between drug suppression and safety, corruption, and public trust.

"Ayaw nating bumalik ang iligal na droga – ‘pag bumalik ang iligal na droga, maniwala kayo sa hindi, babalik na naman po ang kriminalidad… Mas nakakatakot maglakad sa gabi," he said.

"Kita naman natin ang epekto kapag mapuksa talaga yung iligal na droga sa ating komunidad. Mawawala ang krimen at makapaglalakad po ang ating nga anak sa gabi na walang takot. Mas mawawala ang korapsyon at magtitiwala ang tao sa gobyerno," added Go, outlining the tangible benefits of a drug-free society.

Go also advised the current administration to continue the fight against illegal drugs in order to ensure a safer future for Filipinos.

"Anuman po ang approach o atake ng administration ngayon, suportado ko ito basta ang importante ay tuluyang masugpo ang problema pagdating sa iligal na droga sa ating bansa," he remarked.

The senator concluded with a call to action, urging everyone involved to intensify their efforts: "Let's buckle down to work, dahil marami pong mga kababayan natin nangangailangan ng tulong."