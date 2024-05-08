Nintendo confirms upcoming Switch successor

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has put an end to speculations that a new console to succeed the outdated Switch is finally in the works.

In a Twitter (X) post, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa revealed that the company is ready to unveil the new console within this fiscal year.

"This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015," he wrote.

"We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation."

Innovative during its initial release, the Nintendo Switch, now seven years in the market has been drastically surpassed by competing consoles such as Playstation and Xbox.

With its aging hardware unable to smoothly run AAA games, the loyal Nintendo fanbase has pleaded the gaming company to create a successor to the Switch console.