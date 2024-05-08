Navy chief: China flogging ‘dead story’

Philippine Navy commander for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad can’t help but lash out at the repeated claims of China on Philippine authorities supposed “new model” agreement with Beijing on managing operations at Ayungin Shoal.

Trinidad said the issue that China repeatedly cited was a “dead story.”

“That is a dead story. We have received guidance already from the Commander-in-Chief, from the National Security Adviser, from the Secretary of National Defense,” Trinidad told reporters on Wednesday.

“We need not dignify such dead stories that have been revived from the grave…but bring that story back to where it rightfully belongs, to the grave, never to be heard of again,” he stressed.

The navy official was responding to China’s recent claim that an alleged recorded phone conversation would verify the “new model” deal was agreed upon between a Chinese embassy diplomat and the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Command (AFP-WesCom) chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos.

In a transcript of the supposed leaked conversation, Carlos said the entire AFP’s chain of command and defense sector had agreed to the “new model” for peacefully managing the situation at Ayungin Shoal.

Since December last year, the AFP’s resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal has been subjected to China’s aggression. China has repeatedly claimed that the Philippines has broken its promises.

In an ambush interview in Laoag City, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla stressed the AFP had not entered into any agreement with China, particularly on WPS operations. She also denied that Carlos had made a deal with Chinese officials.

Padilla said Carlos had taken a leave of absence since 3 May. She could not say how long he would be away.

On 4 May, China accused Carlos of approving the supposed “new model” agreement with AFP-WesCom.

Padilla said Carlos’ leave of absence had nothing to do with the supposed “new model” deal.

“It has no relation to the timing. It’s purely coincidental that it happened. Let’s respect that he applied for a personal leave,” she said.