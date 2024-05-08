MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Petro Gazz

6 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Creamline

It’s going to be a war as Creamline and Choco Mucho collide in Game 1 of their Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference best-of-three finals series today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Unlike in their previous finals encounter, the tables have turned as the Flying Titans are said to be holding a slight edge over the Cool Smashers entering their 6 p.m. encounter following the 4 p.m. battle for third between Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz.

The Flying Titans have been a force to be reckoned with in this conference.

Although they finished the eliminations with a record that is similar to that of Creamline with nine wins in 11 matches, they made a remarkable sweep of the semifinals, proving that they are top contenders despite the absence of three key players during the course of the All-Filipino wars.

“As you know, we missed some players. That’s why it really feels great that all our efforts have paid off. Now, we’re here in the finals,” said Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin, who missed the services of Kat Tolentino, Aduke Ogunsanya and Desiree Cheng.

‘What I learned is to prolong my patience and focus on the present.’

Choco Mucho team captain Maddie Madayag acknowledges the importance of their three standouts but stressed that they turned it into a motivation to do better until they reach the finals.

“We all have our reasons because many of our teammates are down. There are three of them this conference. We don’t have Kat, Aduke, and Des,” Madayag said.

“It’s always against our odds. I always say that Choco Mucho is resilient. Whatever you do, you can punch us, you can beat us up, but we always get back up. That’s what we’ll bring to the finals. Whatever happens, we’ll fight and fight.”

With three players down, Alinsunurin’s battle plan relied on the high-flying Sisi Rondina with a score of role players like Madayag, Mars Alba, Cherry Nunag and veteran Royse Tubino.

Rondina, the reigning Most Valuable Player, delivered a glimpse of her power when she dropped 23 points laced with 14 receptions in booking a heart-stopping five-set win over the Cool Smashers last 30 April. More than dealing Creamline their first setback to Choco Mucho in franchise history, the loss is a testament that the finals will not be a one-sided affair.

“What I learned is to prolong my patience and focus on the present. We are not supposed to think of the past and the future because we’ll get trapped,” Rondina said.

Meanwhile, Creamline remains defiant. The core of Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, and Michele Gumabao are expected to uncork their firepower while veteran Alyssa Valdez is tipped to showcase her vintage form.

Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses emphasizes the team’s focus on adapting to every situation.

“Our approach remains consistent — we tackle each point as it comes, prepared for any scenario. The unpredictability of the game keeps us on our toes, and that’s where we focus our training,” Meneses said.

“Regardless of our opponent, we’re prepared. Our training centered around adapting to various situations, so whoever we face, we’ll be ready. Our aim is to improve in the finals and successfully defend our title.”