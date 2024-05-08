Marcos to revive UniTeam as PFP-Lakas CMD forge alliance for 2025 polls

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said he wants to revive the UniTeam for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections in a move to propel the nation toward a transformative future.

The Chief Executive said this as the political parties of Marcos and Speaker Martin Romualdez have formalized an alliance for the 2025 midterm elections.

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) signed the agreement with Romualdez's Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) to establish the base of the administration's senatorial ticket in next year's vote.

Speaking during the alliance signing of Lakas-CMD and PFP in Manila Polo Club, Marcos emphasized the importance of collaboration across party lines to propel the nation towards a future characterized by progress and prosperity.

"What we have conceived began in the previous campaign and election, and we are emboldened because what we advocated during the campaign was unity. Hence, we formed what we call UniTeam," Marcos said.

"If we stay united, if we look at the successes and the progress that we have made in the past two years, I am confident that if we maintain that unity, not only for election purposes, but throughout the work of service that we have taken an oath to do for our people, if we continue to do that, then we will continue to be met with success, we will continue to be met with the progress that we dream of," Marcos added.

The UniTeam initiative, according to President Marcos, signifies a departure from conventional political paradigms, emphasizing a holistic, whole-of-government approach to governance.

In a press conference before the alliance signing, House Deputy Speaker Jayjay Suarez announced that the PFP and Lakas-CMD will jointly nominate candidates for the 2025 Senate elections and specific local positions.

Suarez added that Lakas-CMD and PFP have common values "attuned with policy directives of the President."

"Lakas has 100 members in Congress, we have the biggest (membership) and we are getting bigger, stronger. We look forward to our alliance with PFP for the upcoming elections (in May 2025). This is part of our preparations for the 2025 midterms," Suarez said.

"We will have a common slate in the Senate (2025 polls). Definitely, will also have a harmonious slate when it comes to local elections," Suarez added.

In 2022, the PFP and Lakas-CMD joined forces in the UniTeam coalition, propelling Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte to a landslide win in the national elections.

Although Duterte's regional party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, was also involved in the alliance, Tamayo declined to confirm whether HNP would join the administration coalition in 2025.