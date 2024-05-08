Man arrested for illegal firearm in Pasay City

Pasay City policemen arrested a suspect who was reported to be selling firearms inside a building along Buendia corner Taft Avenue in Barangay 49, Pasay City.

The suspect identified as alias Emiliano, 38, a Cavity City resident, who was arrested in a swift response by officers from the Pasay City police station.

He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunitions Act) for his illegal act, after he was arrested by cops Delmar Mayoya and George Hilario Jr. who are assigned to the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Pasay City Police Station.

The investigation disclosed that at approximately 12:30 p.m. on 6 May 2024, officers Mayoya and Hilario were alerted by a concerned citizen about an individual allegedly selling firearms inside the THA Building. Acting promptly, Mayoya disguised himself as a security guard and approached the suspect.

Upon engagement, the suspect, without hesitation, revealed a firearm loaded with a magazine from his backpack. When questioned about the necessary documents for the firearm, including the License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF), Firearm Registration, and Permit to Carry Outside Residence, the suspect failed to produce any.

Mayoya immediately arrested the suspect and seized one Cal. 45 Armscor firearm, along with an inserted magazine assembly loaded with six live ammunition rounds. The arrested suspect and the confiscated evidence were turned over to the Investigation and Detective Management Section (IDMS) of the Pasay City Police Station for further investigation.

A case for violation of RA 10591 is currently being prepared against the suspect, who will undergo an inquest proceeding before the Pasay City Prosecutor's Office.