‘Mallari’ leads nominations for 2024 FAMAS

The Piolo Pascual-starred horror movie Mallari earned 14 out of 18 nominations in this year’s FAMAS Awards.

Among the nominations for the horror movie are Best Screenplay, Best Picture and Best Cinematography award.

The historical film Gomburza has also made a significant mark, securing 12 nominations across various categories, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Visual Effects.

Meanwhile, the country’s highest-grossing film of all time, Rewind, has been nominated in 10 film categories.

The Best Actor category includes Gomburza’s Cedrick Juan, Rewind’s Dingdong Dantes and Mallari’s Piolo Pascual. Also included are Alfred Vargas for Pieta, Ken Chan for Papa Mascot, and Alden Richards for the movie Family of Two.

Kathryn Bernardo and Marian Rivera lead the Best Actress category for their movies, A Very Good Girl and Rewind, respectively. Maricel Soriano, Charlie Dizon, Sharon Cuneta and Eugene Domingo were nominated.

This year’s Best Picture category features different award-winning movies.

Nominated movies under this category include Gomburza, Mallari, Iti Mapukpukaw, Papa Mascot, Rewind and A Very Good Girl.

Iti Mapukpukaw is an animated movie starring Gio Gahol, Dolly de Leon and Carlo Aquino. The movie is the country’s official entry for the 96th Academy Awards under the Best International Film Category.

The awarding ceremony will be held on Sunday, 26 May, at 7 p.m. in the Manila Hotel.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:

Best Picture

Gomburza

Mallari

Iti Mapukpukaw

Papa Mascot

Rewind

A Very Good Girl

Best Director

Pepe Diokno (Gomburza)

Derick Cabrido (Mallari)

Carl Papa (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Louie Ignacio (Papa Mascot)

Mae Cruz (Rewind)

Petersen Vargas (A Very Good Girl)

Best Actress

Kathryn Bernardo (A Very Good Girl)

Maricel Soriano (In His Mother’s Eyes)

Charlie Dizon (Third World Romance)

Marian Rivera (Rewind)

Sharon Cuneta (Family Of Two)

Eugene Domingo (Becky & Badette)

Best Actor

Cedrick Juan (Gomburza)

Piolo Pascual (Mallari)

Alfred Vargas (Pieta)

Ken Chan (Papa Mascot)

Dingdong Dantes (Rewind)

Alden Richards (Family of Two)

Best Supporting Actor

L.A. Santos (In His Mother’s Eyes)

JC Santos (Mallari)

Pepe Herrera (Rewind)

Romnick Sarmenta (Becky and Badette)

Enchong Dee (Gomburza)

Soliman Cruz (Monday First Screening)

Best Supporting Actress

Gina Alajar (Pieta)

Dolly de Leon (A Very Good Girl)

Gloria Diaz (Mallari)

Liza Diño-Seguerra (Papa Mascot)

Ruby Ruiz (Monday First Screening)

Alessandra de Rossi (Firefly)

Best Child Actor

Jordan Lim (Rewind)

Kian Co (Mallari)

Euwenn Mikael Aleta (Firefly)

Best Child Actress

Elia Ilano (Ghost Tales)

Erin Rose Espiritu (Kampon)

Erin Rose Espiritu (Papa Mascot)

Best Screenplay

Enrico Santos (Mallari)

Rody Vera, Pepe Diokno, Ian Victoriano (Gomburza)

Carl Joseph Papa (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Ralston Jover (Papa Mascot)

Angeli Atienza (Firefly)

Jerry Gracio (Pieta)

Best Cinematography

Neil Daza (Rewind)

Carlo Mendoza (Gomburza)

Noel Teehankee (A Very Good Girl)

Kara Moreno (Third World Romance)

Pao Orendain (Mallari)

Neil Daza (Firefly)

Best Visual Effects

Gaspar Mangarin (Mallari)

Good Lake Media Productions (Gomburza)

Terminal Six (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Reality Mm Studios Incorporated (Firefly)

Best Editing

Noah Tonga (Mallari)

Marga Ignacio (Rewind)

Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino (A Very Good Girl)

Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino (Gomburza)

Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Gilbert Obispo (Papa Mascot)

Best Sound

Narra Post-Production (Rewind)

Immanuel Verona and Nerrika Salim (Mallari)

Narra Post-Production (Gomburza)

Melvin Rivera And Louie Bo Bauson (Becky And Badette)

Pro Movi Studios (Armand de Guzman)

Gilbert Obispo (Papa Mascot)

Best Production Design

Ericson Navarro (Gomburza)

Marielle Hizon (Mallari)

Cheska Salangsang (A Very Good Girl)

Eero Yves Francisco (Third World Romance)

Jaylo Conanan (Becky and Badette)

Best Original Song

“Pag-ibig Na Sumpa” (Mallari)

“Sa Duyan Ng Bayan” (Gomburza)

“Sa Ating Paglipad” (Papa Mascot)

“Sa Yakap Mo” (Family of Two)

“Patawad Inay” (In His Mother’s Eyes).

“Finggah Lickin’” (Becky And Badette)

Best Musical Score

Teresa Barrozo (Gomburza)

Francis Concio (Rewind)

Andrew Florentino (A Very Good Girl)

Decky Margaja (Papa Mascot)

Von de Guzman (Mallari)

Teresa Barrozo (Iti Mapukpukaw)