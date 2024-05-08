Last week, social media was abuzz with pictures of Greg Norman and his team, visiting several golf courses outside and within Metro Manila. This scouting trip signals a possible staging of a LIV Golf event here.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but a tournament of this magnitude hasn’t come to our shores since the Johnnie Walker Classic at Orchard in the mid-1990s.

Incidentally, Greg Norman also played at that tournament.

Now, an international event with big names like Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, etc., coming to the Philippines can only do good things for local golf.

I’m pretty sure it will be a sold out event and every golf fan — whether you’re pro or against LIV — would want to watch this spectacle.

Golf is golf, and you’d have to be pretty stubborn to pass up on seeing some of the game’s best tee it up just because you dislike Norman or what LIV stands for.

Personally, I have always seen LIV as more of an “exhibition” rather than a serious tournament.

Truth be told, I’ve only watched less than 10 minutes of LIV Golf on TV and wasn’t a fan of their format and style. But I also respect those who embrace LIV and the changes it forced the PGA Tour to make.

I also have no issues with players who jumped ship. I was and still am a Jon Rahm fan. I also admire Koepka’s game as well as his bluntness.

What I didn’t like was the idea that players wanted to be able to play both tours, gain points into majors, and accept loads of cash and not have consequences. They knew what that cash meant and what it risked. Wanting OWGR points when their format and qualifying criteria is very different seems like a case of entitlement to me.

Anyway, as a golf fan, I don’t see the point of getting into arguments over LIV. I don’t like their format so I don’t watch it. It really is as simple as that.

But if they come over, well that’s a different story.

Back to the possibility of LIV Golf Manila; if this does materialize and push through, it would put a welcome spotlight on the Philippines and local golf.

I hope they give a few slots to local pros like Miguel Tabuena and Tony Lascuna. I am not sure if they have already picked a venue, but between Southwoods, Sta Elena, The Country Club and WackWack, each has its own merits.

Southwoods has hosted Asian Tour events and has some stunning holes. Elena is always in pristine condition, although it might have some constraints when it comes to space.

The Country Club is a local tour favorite and should have enough space for stands and booths and all the extras just like Southwoods.

But if they decide to hold LIV in WackWack, the home of the Philippine Open, then there would be a nice mix of local golf history and tradition.

I really do hope LIV Golf adds Manila to their line-up of venues. If it becomes a regular thing, great; if it’s just a one-off, then thanks, too!

International events always bring attention and add to the local economy. While it is no major, no Ryder Cup, not even in the league of a President’s Cup, having some of today’s best battle it out at a local golf course is still a huge deal.

I think we should just enjoy the golf and see it for what it is, a commercial venture that is visiting our country.

For a week when LIV is here, let’s set aside our preferences and opinions and just watch top professionals test themselves on courses we know and play.

Fingers crossed, let’s hope all goes well and let’s all give LIV Golf Manila a warm, Filipino welcome!