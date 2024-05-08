Joint drill sinks dummy vessel

LAOAG CITY — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the United States Armed Forces declared a successful conclusion to this year’s maritime strike and ship sinking exercise held in Ilocos Norte on Wednesday.

The Philippine Navy’s decommissioned vessel, BRP Lake Caliraya, served as the mock enemy target during the maritime drills conducted at approximately 8.5 nautical miles or 15 kilometers off the west coast of Ilocos Norte.

Lt. Col. Omar Al Assaf, the maritime strike lead planner for the AFP, noted that the maritime strike drills in Laoag City were one of the main events of this year’s Balikatan Exercise between the Philippines and the United States.

During the proper ship sinking drills, Al Assaf explained that both of the armed forces agreed not to immediately sink the ship, allowing all military units to utilize their respective weapons and ammunition throughout the exercise.

“The maritime strike was composed of air, naval assets, and ground artillery with the mission of trying to prevent an aggressor from landing on Philippine shores,” he said.

Sinking process

At around 8:30 a.m., the Philippine Navy’s Fast Attack Interdictor Craft (FAIC) fired a spike-non-line-of-sight missile targeting the superstructure of the mock enemy ship.

After the naval attack, the Philippine Air Force utilized its AW-109 attack helicopters targeting the mock enemy vessel with rockets and guns.

This was followed by the firing of C-Star missiles by one of the Philippine Navy frigates, the BRP Jose Rizal.

Complementing the missile strike were other naval and aerial assets participating in the simulated attack on the target ship, highlighting the coordinated and multi-dimensional nature of modern naval warfare.

“It was very successful in hitting the rear side of the ship and at that time the target started sinking slowly,” Al Assaf said.

After that, the PAF’s FA-50 jet fighter fired its AGM-65 Maverick at the superstructure of the target vessel, followed by the release of GBU-54 in four passes from the FA-60 jet fighter of the US Air Force.

The USAF also used its AC-130 gunship to fire the target.

Lastly, land-based artillery, including the Philippine Army’s ATMOS 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, took the last shots at the Lake Caliraya totally sinking it at 10:49 a.m. after more than two hours of strikes.

New home

Meanwhile, Al Assaf said the AFP had closely coordinated with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on the guidelines and policies for the sinking exercise.

Asked what would happen to the sunken ship, Al Assaf said it will become a new shelter for marine resources in the area.

The DENR required the Balikatan organizers to have the ship sink to 1,000 feet below sea level.

“We asked the Philippine Navy to find a location for us to sink the ship and we followed the location, that is 1500 feet. It’s beyond where any diver can dive so it is safe but it will serve as a shelter for fish in the area,” Al Hassaf said.