Iranun District Hospital celebrates second year

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Iranun District Hospital (IDH) in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte celebrated its second year of medical services after stopping 20 years ago.

IDH chief of Hospital Dr. Harris Macapeges revealed yesterday that healthcare workers and community members celebrated their second year of medical services on Monday since the hospital reopened its doors to the public in 2022.

Macapeges said the hospital after two years of operations has already made significant contributions to bringing affordable and quality health services primarily to indigent patients from the towns of Parang, Barira, Buldon, Matanog, Sultan Mastura, and other nearby municipalities in Maguindanao del Norte.

According to Macapeges, they could offer quality medical services with the additional funding extended by the different Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) ministries, agencies and offices.

“We are grand that we are receiving additional funding for our operation and salaries of additional staff from the different BARMM ministries, agencies and offices,” Macapeges shared.

Parang town Mayor Cahar Ibay, who graced the occasion, publicly announced his financial commitment for the capital outlay expenditures of the hospital in 2025.

“I’ll give you an additional P500,000 for your capital outlay next year. That’s my commitment,” Ibay said.