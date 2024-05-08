Illegal gambling hurting PCSO revenues

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) could have remitted higher dividends to the government if the authorities had been successful in curbing illegal gambling operations in the country.

PCSO general manager Mel Robles issued the statement shortly after the agency was recently recognized by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for its significant contribution to the national treasury.

The recognition was given during the 2024 Government-Owned or Controlled Corporation’s Day held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

This, as the PCSO earlier turned over to the national treasury a dividend contribution of P2,684,933,915.10. The amount represents a significant increase from its 2022 dividend contribution of P2,665,701,213.78.

In 2023, PCSO achieved a notable revenue of P61.45 billion, marking a seven-percent rise from the total gaming revenue of P57.467 billion in 2022.

“We have been working very hard to raise as much revenue as we can, so that we can hand higher remittances to the national treasury which the government could use in its socio-economic initiatives, and high priority programs,” he said.

He continued: “However, our goal is being stymied by the proliferation of illegal gambling operators who were using the PCSO-sanctioned games to line their pockets while greatly affecting our potential earnings.”

Robles explained that illegal gambling operations have a detrimental impact on the revenue generated by the agency, as the income losses deprive poor Filipinos of the healthcare and other assistance and benefits the PCSO provides.

Among the illegal games that the PCSO is trying to combat are bookies, jueteng, unauthorized small-town lottery draws, and illegal online lotto operations.

Authorities estimate that the PCSO is losing billions of pesos in potential revenue to illegal gambling operators annually.

Despite the continued operations of illegal gambling, Robles, however, is confident that PCSO will surpass its target income this year.

He promised to intensify their campaign against illegal lotto operators while urging the gaming public to support the fight against illegal gambling by patronizing only PCSO-sanctioned games.

As per Republic Act 7656, government-owned and-controlled corporations like the PCSO must remit at least 50 percent of their annual net earnings to the national treasury.