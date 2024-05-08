‘High Street, ’ another Heaping of Gen Z Angst and Drama

What we know for now

After a preview of two episodes, what we know for now is that High Street is set five years after the graduation of Northford High students.

Andrea Brillantes as Sky is now a budding news reporter with a talent for investigative journalism. JK Labajo’s Gino is bent on becoming a lawyer. Zaijan Jaranilla’s Timothy now works as police investigator and is still in a happy relationship with Miggy Jimenez’s Pocholo. They are co-habiting. Xyriel Manabat’s Rox has become a mother of Elijah Canlas’ Archie’s son. Canlas’ character is in prison. Daniella Stranner’s Z whereabouts is still sketchy. And Tommy Alenjandrino’s Kenji and Gela Atayde’s Sanya are engaged.

In the two episodes, what I found most commendable was the commitment and honesty of the returning cast that they gave their respective characters. The change was not only in the physical, but one can feel how “adult” they have become in five years of being “separated.” All of them are experiencing the challenges of the real world after high school.

Particularly impressive are: Gino’s quiet dignity to correct and eradicate his father’s wrongdoings; the natural connection and undeniable feels of Jaranilla’s Tim and Jimenez’s Poch; The mature young mother vibe of Manabat’s Roxie; and the gutsy,

want-to-prove-my-worth in the dog eat dog world of investigative journalism drive and hunger of Brillantes’ Sky.

It’s all complicated

High Street will not be complete without the complication the other returning characters will bring.

Angel Aquino’s Tania May Cruz is five months pregnant courtesy of Kean Cipriano’s Brandon. Angeli Bayani’s Edith, the mother of Tim, continues to be antagonistic to the relationship that her son shares with Poch, with Gerald Madrid’s Elmo supporting the pink lovers all the way. And yes, Mon Confiado’s Governor William Acosta has awakened from his comatose state and Ana Abad Santos’ Cecille defines and shows devotion in the most twisted of ways.

What the new cast members will bring, most especially the newspaper publisher portrayed by Romnick Sarmenta and the BPO owner given life by Dimples Romana, for sure will add fire, intrigue, sizzle and scorch to this second season.

High Street is directed by Onat Diaz and Lino Cayetano and, for sure, just like its explosive predecessor will bring to center stage many real time issues and situations that the Gen Z demographic faces and survives. It surely will feature the many stigma and traps, assumptions and prejudices that are prevalent in today’s society and how all the characters will have a showdown with their angels and demons.

High Street will surely be a must-watch television fare filled with all the angst, drama, twist and turns, intrigues, surprises and shock value, thanks to its gripping and fast paced narrative, superb performances of its cast and astute direction. Yes, we will all want more and more heaping of this Gen Z cautionary and morality tale.

High Street premieres on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5; streams 48 hours before TV broadcast on iWantTFC and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel beginning this 13 May.