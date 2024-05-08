FL Liza joins inspection of Pasig River rehab progress

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Tuesday joined the inspection of the ongoing Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli (PBBM) urban renewal and development project in Intramuros area.

Joined by Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and Intramuros Administration head Atty. Joan Padilla, the First Lady walked through the PBBM project's Phase 1C portion that connects Intramuros to the show case area behind the Manila Central Post Office.

During the inspection, Secretary Acuzar provided the First Lady with updates on the project's progress and highlighted key features of the area.

Notably, the phase includes a view deck situated atop proposed commercial shops.

The design of these shops draws inspiration from the world-renowned and historic Intramuros wall.

Additionally, walk paths and bike lanes have been incorporated to enhance the picturesque view.

The housing chief expressed his appreciation for the First Couple's staunch support in rehabilitating the Pasig River.

He stated, "Lubos po ang akong pasasalamat sa Unang Ginang Liza Araneta-Marcos at sa Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa kanilang buong suporta sa rehabilitasyon ng Pasig River. Ang pagbisita ng Unang Ginang ay matibay na patunay sa kanyang adbokasiya para sa Ilog Pasig."

The First Lady is a well-known advocate for the rehabilitation of the Pasig River.

Her vision is to transform it into a people-centered tourist destination akin to the Thames River in London, the Seine in Paris and the Chao Phraya in Thailand.

Earlier this year, the First Couple inaugurated the showcase area of the PBBM project.

This public park features a pedestrian-friendly walkway on a concrete platform, complete with water fountains accented by lighting.

The sitting areas within the park can also serve as an open-air venue for events.

The area became an instant go-to place in Manila.

Secretary Acuzar emphasized that the PBBM Project goes beyond rehabilitation.

It aims to provide renewed hope to residents along the Pasig River.

Efforts are directed toward maximizing the economic potential of the river through tourism and improved transportation connectivity.

He said the rehabilitation will be people-centered and functional to promote sustainability and walkable urban area for the citizens and tourists.

As the head of the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development, Secretary Acuzar leads the team spearheading the PBBM project.

He reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the cultural and heritage value of Intramuros.

"Kasama din sa bilin ni First Lady ay pangalagaan ang cultural and heritage value of Intramuros. Kaya naman patuloy na nakikipag-ugnayan ang IAC-PRUD sa Intramuros Administration at National Commission for Culture and the Arts. Tuluy-tuloy lamang po ang trabaho upang sama-sama nating abutin ang pangarap para buhaying muli ang Ilog Pasig," Secretary Acuzar assured.

On 25 July 2023, President Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order 35, mandating the "rehabilitation of the Pasig River to its historically pristine condition conducive to transport, recreation, and tourism."

The First Lady was the first to throw her full commitment to the project.