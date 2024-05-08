Ecology patron to river’s rescue

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the inspection of the urban renewal and development project in the Intramuros area called the Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli (PBBM), which has the same acronym as her husband, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Accompanied by Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and Intramuros Administration head Joan Padilla, the First Lady walked through Phase 1C that connects Intramuros to the showcase area behind the Manila Central Post Office.

During the inspection, Acuzar provided the First Lady with updates on the project’s progress, highlighting its key features.

Notably, the phase includes a view deck on top of proposed commercial shops. The shops’ design drew inspiration from the world-renowned and historic walls of Intramuros. Additionally, walk paths and bike lanes have been incorporated to enhance the picturesque view.

Hope for Pasig

The housing chief expressed his appreciation of the First Couple’s staunch support in rehabilitating the Pasig River.

“I am very grateful to First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and President Bongbong Marcos for their full support in the rehabilitation of the Pasig River. The First Lady’s visit is proof of her advocacy for the Pasig River,” he said.

Early this year, the First Couple inaugurated the showcase area of the PBBM project. The public park features a pedestrian-friendly walkway on a concrete platform, complete with water fountains accented by lighting. The sitting areas within the park can serve as an open-air venue for events. The area has become a go-to place in Manila.

Beyond an ordinary project

Acuzar said the PBBM project goes beyond rehabilitation. It aims to provide renewed hope to residents along the Pasig River. Efforts are directed toward maximizing the economic potential of the river through tourism and improved transportation connectivity.

He said the rehabilitation will be people-centered and functional to promote sustainability and walkable urban area for citizens and tourists.

As the head of the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development, Acuzar leads the team spearheading the PBBM project. He reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the cultural and heritage value of Intramuros.

“Included in the First Lady’s reminder was to enrich the cultural and heritage values of Intramuros. Thus, the IAC-PRUD has coordinated with the Intramuros Administration at the National Commission for Culture and the Arts. Our work continues for us to achieve our dreams,” Acuzar said.

On 25 July 2023, President Marcos issued Executive Order 35 mandating the “rehabilitation of the Pasig River to its historically pristine condition conducive to transport, recreation and tourism.”

The First Lady was the first to render her full commitment to the project.